BC Transit completes construction of new Provincial Distribution Center

BC Transit has completed construction at the Provincial Distribution Center in Colwood, B.C.

BC Transit says its previous warehouse capacity was unable to effectively meet the needs of fleet maintenance activities in British Columbia. The larger, nearly 30,000-square-foot warehouse will help the agency manage the current and expected increase in space needed to support an expanded fleet. According to BC Transit, the larger warehouse will also ensure that enough parts are in storage to help mitigate supply chain issues and help BC Transit keep buses on the road and will eliminate the need for container-based storage and leased spaces, reducing operating costs and improving efficiency.

The agency says a new Warehouse Management System will be implemented in the new Provincial Distribution Center, making it faster and easier for employees to locate, prepare and ensure a timely delivery of parts to all 58 BC Transit systems. BC Transit notes the innovative technology will also help its warehouse team be more cost efficient by grouping multiple orders to consolidate shipping across the province.

According to the agency, the Provincial Distribution Center is funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The government of Canada invested C$2 million (US$1.4 million) in infrastructure upgrades. The government of British Columbia invested C$8.4 million (US$6 million) and local governments invested C$10.2 million (US$7.3 million). The total combined investment for the project is C$20.6 million (US$14.7 million).

BC Transit says the larger warehouse will be the central hub for storing and distributing parts for various initiatives, including innovative technology like Umo, NextRide, CCTV and future electric buses.

“Every minute saved in getting a bus back on the road is a minute gained for someone trying to reach their destination. This new distribution center will ensure that our transit system is reliable and dependable, so that that everyone can access the services they need on time,” said British Columbia Parliamentary Secretary for Transit George Anderson.

BC Transit’s President and CEO Erinn Pinkerton added, “BC Transit’s previous parts warehouse was unable to meet the demands of our expanding fleet. The new Provincial Distribution Center streamlines parts delivery to our partners. This helps buses get repaired faster and back on the road, which increases reliability for transit riders.”