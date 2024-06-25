BC Transit begins construction on interior of Provincial Distribution Center in Colwood, British Columbia

Construction has begun on the interior of the new Provincial Distribution Center in Colwood, British Columbia, which will support BC Transit’s growth for the next 25 years.

Construction is projected to be completed by spring 2025 under the management of Omicron Canada Inc. The work will be confined to the inside of three warehouses located within the Wildcat Industrial Complex at 650 Allandale Road, ensuring no disruption to local traffic or pedestrian safety.

BC Transit is making significant strides in modernizing its bus fleet. With the recent integration of Umo, NextRide, CCTV and the future inclusion of electric buses in the fleet, the opening of a new Provincial Distribution Center is a long-term solution for BC Transit that will support the need for space to store new technology parts and accommodate future inventory needs. The nearly 30,000-square-foot warehouse space will be a central hub to distribute parts province-wide, ensuring efficient public transit operations and providing additional office space.

BC Transit is also working with Ephlux and ISP3 to implement a modern Warehouse Management System at the Provincial Distribution Center. The system will streamline operations, ensuring that the right part is delivered to the right place at the right time, which is essential to keeping buses in service. In addition, the current provincial warehouse at the Langford Transit Center will be repurposed to support future growth of BC Transit services.

The Provincial Distribution Center is funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The government of Canada is investing C$2 million (US$1.5 million) in infrastructure upgrades. The government of British Columbia is investing C$8.4 million (US$6.2 million) and local governments are investing C$10.2 million (7.5 million). The total combined investment for the project is C$20.6 million (US$15.1 million).