CDTA begins construction on new mobility hub on South Manning Boulevard

The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), in partnership with the city of Albany, N.Y., will begin construction on a new mobility hub on South Manning Boulevard near the entrance of St. Peter’s Hospital.

CDTA says mobility hubs integrate different modes of transportation and create a single location that gives customers choices with improved connections between bus routes, comfortable waiting areas and safe pedestrian access. Customers will be able to access CDTA transit routes, DRIVE (car share) and CDPHP Cycle! (bike share). The Manning Boulevard Mobility Hub has been designed to complement the surrounding area.

Construction on the Manning Boulevard Mobility Hub is expected to last through the end of August. The community can anticipate minor traffic impacts during construction.

During construction, CDTA notes only one lane of traffic will be open at times to travel along South Manning Boulevard between New Scotland Avenue and Hackett Boulevard. The crosswalk in the area will remain operational for pedestrians to utilize while the existing bus stop on South Manning Boulevard (routes #106 and #13) will be moved to Hackett Boulevard outside of St. Peter’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. CDTA notes signs will be posted to note the project and construction timeline.

This will be CDTA’s third mobility hub. The first, the Gateway Mobility Hub in Schenectady, N.Y., was completed in November 2023. Construction is currently underway on the Liberty Square Mobility Hub in Troy, N.Y.