VIA Rail Canada completes Toronto Maintenance Center modernization project

VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) has completed the modernization of its Toronto Maintenance Center. The new facility supports the reliability, performance and longevity of the agency's new Corridor fleet of 32 bidirectional trainsets while continuing to service existing equipment.

Funded by a C$310 million (US$222.4 million) investment from the government of Canada, the 4-year project was delivered on budget.

“The completion of the Toronto Maintenance Center is a concrete demonstration of how VIA Rail is modernizing passenger rail in Canada,” said VIA Rail President and CEO Mathieu Paquette. “This facility gives our teams the infrastructure and technology they need to maintain our trains more efficiently, improve fleet availability and support a more reliable, accessible and comfortable experience for our passengers. It is another important step in redefining the travel experience in Canada.”

According to the agency, the facility features expanded maintenance bays and inspection platforms, preventive and corrective maintenance tracks compatible with trainsets of up to 10 cars, under-track pits and roof- and car-level work platforms that allow maintenance teams to work around the train in a single integrated location.

The facility also includes specialized heavy-maintenance equipment, including a stand-alone wheel lathe and a bogie drop table, as well as upgraded yard tracks designed to improve train movements and reduce operational bottlenecks.

Anew Vehicle Equipment Measurement System (VEMS) was also added. By providing real-time monitoring, diagnostics and early fault detection, the agency says VEMS will help reduce unplanned downtime, extend asset life and keep more trains available and ready for service.

The completed facility is part of VIA Rail’s broader transformation, alongside the new Corridor fleet, the renewal of its long-distance, regional and remote fleet and projects such as the Dorval Multimodal Hub.