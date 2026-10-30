MA: MBTA moves forward with garage

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has issued a request for qualifications for the long-awaited redevelopment of its downtown Lynn garage.

The request for qualifications, or RFQ, is the first stage of a two-part process for the 3.6-acre property at the corner of Broad and Market streets. The MBTA will review firms’ backgrounds and qualifications before issuing a request for proposals and full redevelopment plans.

“We are pleased to see this process moving forward,” Mayor Jared C. Nicholson said in a statement. “This property represents a critical opportunity for meaningful redevelopment that supports the commuter rail and our downtown and is consistent with the vision for regional rail and improves transit across the region.”

The announcement marks the latest development in a project that city officials and the MBTA have been working toward for years.

The five-story garage opened in 1992 and has been partially closed since 2022 due to safety concerns. Of its 948 parking spaces, approximately 350 are currently available for use.

In December 2024, the city and MBTA unveiled an initial concept that called for retaining part of the garage for parking while demolishing the remainder to make way for transit-oriented development.

The city’s priorities for the property include a mix of residential, commercial, and transit uses, along with businesses and amenities to serve residents, workers, and visitors. Plans also call for housing options, improved pedestrian and bicycle connections, and more accessible public infrastructure.

The RFQ also calls for inclusionary zoning requiring 10% of housing units to be affordable to households earning 60% of the area median income.

“The garage site presents a unique opportunity as we continue to see development happen in our downtown and along the waterfront,” said Danya Smith, executive director of the Economic Development & Industrial Corporation (EDIC) of Lynn. “We look forward to continue working with the MBTA to position the site for redevelopment that creates new housing, preserves public parking and activates the area with ground-floor commercial uses.”

The city has also committed to working with the MBTA on a parking strategy that meets the needs of stakeholders. They plan to explore funding sources to help offset the cost of public parking spaces and pursue an expedited permitting process.

State Senator Brendan Crighton said the redevelopment could reshape a key part of downtown while supporting the region’s transportation system.

“This project represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform a core asset in downtown Lynn into a vibrant, modern transit hub,” Crighton said. “By working closely with the MBTA, local stakeholders and community leaders, we are ensuring this redevelopment maximizes the benefits for our residents, supports economic growth, and enhances our regional transit system for decades to come.”

The announcement comes as the city and state officials continue working to expand transportation options in Lynn. On Wednesday, the Lynn legislative delegation announced that the seasonal Lynn Ferry weekday service would continue through Dec. 31.

“The Lynn Ferry has become an important transportation option for residents and visitors, providing a reliable connection to jobs and opportunities throughout the region,” Nicholson said in a statement. “We’re grateful to Governor Healey, the MBTA, and our state delegation for recognizing Lynn’s importance as a transportation hub and for continuing to invest in transit options that support economic growth, ease congestion, and strengthen regional connectivity.”

The city and its legislative delegation have advocated for year-round ferry service similar to the existing Hingham and Hull ferry service. Earlier this year, the delegation secured $15 million in state fair share funding for water transportation infrastructure.

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