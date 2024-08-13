MBTA hosts joint development forum to explore transformation of Alewife Complex

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) hosted a joint development forum on Aug. 8 to explore the transformation of the Alewife Complex, one of Cambridge, Mass.,’s most vital transportation hubs, into a premier public transit and mixed-use development. The Alewife Complex includes a Red Line station, a 2,733-space parking garage and additional Commuter Rail facilities.

“Mixed-use transit-oriented development opportunities like Alewife can really spur economic development in local communities, introduce more affordable housing and assist the Commonwealth in its climate change goals,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “The MBTA is committed to partnering with the communities we serve to develop safe, walkable, interconnected public spaces focused around our stations. We thank the city of Cambridge for continued collaboration in this shared goal and look forward to this forum as we look to identify a joint development partner to move this project forward.”

The MBTA will employ a two-phase approach to selecting its JD partner:

Pre-development agreement: The MBTA will issue requests for proposals seeking developer qualifications by late summer 2024. Proposals will be due in fall 2024. JD partner selection is anticipated to commence during winter 2024. The phase will enable collaborative planning, design and goal alignment.

Long-term lease: Upon the satisfaction of the pre-conditions to development set forth in the pre-development agreement, it is the intention of the MBTA to proceed directly to a long-term lease with its JD partner.

Site visit: The MBTA will host a site visit one week after the issuance of the Request For Proposals.

MBTA says it is looking for design, permitting, construction, financial, operations and maintenance expertise to complement the MBTA’s capabilities. The development of the Alewife Complex will be closely coordinated with city of Cambridge representatives.

“The Red Line is the backbone of public transit in Cambridge and the transformation of Alewife station is critical to our transportation infrastructure. We have a tremendous opportunity to advance the city’s goals and benefit our community. I look forward to partnering with the MBTA to engage the Cambridge community on this critical project,” said Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang.

The redevelopment will address several key priorities:

Infrastructure modernization: Overhauling aging systems, incorporating state-of-the-art technology to improve service reliability and rider experience, including upgrading signaling systems, improving platform accessibility and real-time information displays.

Overhauling aging systems, incorporating state-of-the-art technology to improve service reliability and rider experience, including upgrading signaling systems, improving platform accessibility and real-time information displays. Multimodal integration: Connecting various transportation modes, including subway, bus, commuter rail, and last-mile solutions such as bike-sharing and electric vehicle charging stations.

Connecting various transportation modes, including subway, bus, commuter rail, and last-mile solutions such as bike-sharing and electric vehicle charging stations. Climate resilience: Incorporating advanced flood mitigation strategies and green infrastructure to protect against climate change impacts.

Incorporating advanced flood mitigation strategies and green infrastructure to protect against climate change impacts. Transit-oriented development: Creating a vibrant community hub, with potential for housing, retail and office spaces directly integrated with the transit facility.

Creating a vibrant community hub, with potential for housing, retail and office spaces directly integrated with the transit facility. Sustainability: Prioritizing energy efficiency, utilizing renewable energy sources and implementing water conservation measures to minimize the station's environmental footprint.

MBTA notes the benefits for the local community will be significant, as the redevelopment will enhance public spaces and integrate new amenities designed to improve the quality of life for residents. Economically, the Alewife Complex redevelopment is expected to act as a major driver of growth in Cambridge. By introducing a dynamic mixed-use space, the project will attract new businesses, generate employment opportunities and stimulate investment.

“This hub is in a location that serves Cambridge area community members in a lot of ways,” said MBTA Chief of Transit Oriented Development and Innovative Delivery Scott Bosworth. “This method of procurement is ideally going to lead to a lot of collaboration so that we can use the space in the most innovative and community-centric way possible.”