Skanska awarded supplemental track improvements contract for MBTA Red Line

Skanska has been awarded a $24 million contract by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to provide supplemental track improvements to the MBTA Red Line during six 24/7 track outages scheduled in 2024.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the MBTA through this new project on the Red Line,” said Rob Pine, vice president of operations for Skanska USA Civil’s New England region. “This work will bring vital improvements to Boston’s busiest subway line, an essential part of the daily commutes of Bostonians across the city.”

The project scope includes the replacement of crossties, rail and restrained rail along both tangent, curved and restrained curve track; removal and replacement of broken or lock spike plates with pandrol plates, insulators and C-Bonds; replacement of the contact rail and ballast; joint elimination through thermite welding, direct fixation and floating slab repairs. including concrete repairs and replacement, surface line and tamping and track stabilizing.

Construction for the project began this year.