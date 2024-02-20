MBTA completes critical track work on Red Line

On Feb. 16, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) successfully and on-time completed critical track work on the Red Line, which removed eight safety-related speed restrictions.

The eight safety-related speed restrictions removed were:

523856 Southbound between Davis and Porter 524604 Southbound between Alewife and Davis 541153 Southbound between Alewife and Davis 523853 Northbound between Davis and Alewife 523855 Southbound between Alewife and Davis 000110 Northbound between Davis and Alewife 570703 Southbound between Alewife and Davis 524603 Southbound between Alewife and Davis

MBTA crews received uninterrupted access to track areas while Red Line service was suspended between Alewife and Harvard stations for 10 days from Feb. 5 to Feb. 14 to complete the work. In the evenings beginning at approximately 8:45 p.m. during the same period from Feb. 5 to Feb. 14, the Red Line service suspension was extended to Park Street.

“We are committed to rebuilding our infrastructure and the amount of work we were able to accomplish will improve service and reduce travel time along the Red Line,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “This is another major step in the right direction. While we successfully completed the work and eliminated these speed restrictions, we continually look for lessons learned to minimize impacts as we move forward and accomplish even more work during future outages. I thank our riders and the communities we serve for their patience and support. Thank you also to the MBTA team working side by side with contractor crews to deliver the results we promised.”

MBTA says the work done on the Red Line will allow for fewer unplanned service disruptions related to older tracks, older infrastructure, signal issues or power problems.