VIA Metropolitan Transit celebrates reopening of Randolph Transit Center

On Feb. 27, VIA Metropolitan Transit (VIA) officials celebrated the reopening of the Randolph Transit Center, which the agency says marked a major milestone in its ongoing efforts to deliver improved mobility and customer experience across the region.

“We are in the middle of the most ambitious chapter in VIA’s history—advancing an advanced rapid transit corridor, growing VIA Link across the region and preparing for the largest capital program this agency has ever undertaken,” said VIA Board Chair Laura Cabanilla. “Randolph is a catalytic project—a signal to this community and to our riders that transformation isn’t just coming. It’s already here.”

According to the agency, the Randolph Transit Center is one of the busiest in the VIA system because it connects 16,000 people weekly to critical destinations on fixed-route service, serves as the transfer point for more than 5,600 monthly VIA Link rides and is a hub for VIAtrans customers. The facility’s renovation that was completed in October focused on the customer experience and includes upgraded amenities, improved accessibility with new paths and ramps and enhanced safety features like pedestrian crossings with guardrails and brighter lighting.

“Investing in our infrastructure goes hand in hand with investing in the customer experience and our customers deserve both,” said VIA President and CEO Jon Gary Herrera. “Thoughtful investments strengthen our community connections and expand opportunity. Access to reliable, high-quality public transportation is essential to a thriving region, and we remain focused on continuous improvement to serve our customers.”

During the reopening ceremony, VIA notes attendees toured the updated facility, which includes two air-conditioned waiting areas, a full-service customer information center, indoor NextBus information screens, free Wi-Fi and phone-charging stations integrated directly into the seating.