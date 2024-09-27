VIA Metropolitan Transit launches VIA Link service to Northeast Lakeview College

VIA Metropolitan Transit (VIA) launched a new VIA Link service, connecting the Northeast Side college campus with two nearby VIA Link zones, providing more mobility options to students, faculty and staff. Officials from VIA, Northeast Lakeview College and the city of Live Oak, Texas, celebrated the new service which was initially launched in August.

“Each day, thousands of people utilize VIA bus service, paratransit service — and now, VIA Link service — to travel safely to see their doctors, to visit loved ones, to attend workforce training, to go to their jobs, to shop at the grocery store and to access education,” said VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt. “In 2019, VIA launched our first VIA Link Zone on the Northeast Side, not too far from here and in the past five years, we’ve expanded to five zones, including a new Downtown Zone that began operations earlier this month.”

The service expands the on-demand transit option, with fare-free rides for students and faculty at the Alamo Colleges District campus.

The VIA Board of Trustees unanimously approved the expansion earlier this year and the city of Live Oak de-annexed a portion of the Alamo Colleges property at Northeast Lakeview so VIA Link transit services could be offered. Live Oak is now one of 14 member cities in the VIA service area. The de-annexation was necessary to open the campus to service. Northeast Lakeview was the only Alamo Colleges campus outside the service area.

Riders can travel between the Northeast Lakeview College campus and the Randolph and Naco Pass VIA Link zones. The campus has two drop-off/pick-up locations: one at Paluxy Hall and the other at Kruse Circle. VIA Link is available at the same fares as VIA bus service — $1.30 full fare per trip. Discounts apply, including VIA’s U-Pass program that makes access to all VIA services, VIA Link included, free for students, faculty and staff.

VIA Link trips can be booked through the VIA Link app, on the VIA Link Page or by phone. Each van can seat up to five passengers and can accommodate individuals who have a mobility impairment. Vehicles with a bike rack can be requested during trip booking.