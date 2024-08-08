VIA Link to launch new zone Sept. 2.

VIA Metropolitan Transit, in partnership with Centro San Antonio and the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), is launching its new VIA Link zone, Downtown, on Sept. 2.

The VIA Metropolitan Transit Board of Trustees approved creation of the new Downtown Link zone at a special-called board meeting held on Aug 6. The VIA Link Downtown/Little Runner Zone is the fifth zone for the service and builds on the success of Centro’s 2023 pilot project, dubbed the “Little Runner” for UTSA’s RoadRunner mascot.

The new zone is designed to connect people who live, work, and visit the busy city center and UTSA’s Downtown Campus.

VIA Link vans will deliver service in Downtown but unlike other VIA Link zones, bus routes will continue running and a “Little Runner” circulator, using small electric shuttles, will move students and staff between UTSA’s Downtown Campus and the school’s new San Pedro I Building.

“Offering VIA Link service Downtown moves us closer to our mission of connecting the community through innovation and collaboration with partners and neighbors like Centro San Antonio and UTSA,” SAID VIA Metropolitan Transit president and CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt. “VIA Link has proved to be a gamechanger, with over 1 million passenger trips — and counting. This new partnership will keep us moving in the right direction as San Antonio — and VIA — continue to grow and change.”

“The Little Runner Pilot has provided essential data and actionable steps to advance this next evolution of the program,” said Trish DeBerry, president and CEO of Centro San Antonio. “These partnerships are critical as we pursue additional innovation and electrify the overall experience locals, students and visitors have in downtown San Antonio. We are thrilled to see VIA expand its operations with this program.”

Growing the app-based service model is part of VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Keep SA Moving plan that includes innovative transit options, using technology and multimodal solutions, as well as improved bus service and the region’s first Advanced Rapid Transit network, VIA Rapid.

The first VIA Link zone opened in 2019 on the city’s northeast side, now known as the Naco Pass zone. The service provides more flexible trip options, offering transit service when and where people need it, for the same fares and discounts as regular bus service. Four Link zones are now operating, including Mainland, with service anchored by UTSA’s Main Campus on the northwest side, Madla, connecting points from Texas A&M University-San Antonio to the Toyota Manufacturing campus on the south side and Randolph, near Windcrest and Converse.

Introduced as a “smart transit” solution, the VIA Link zone leverages technology and an on-demand model to improve the cost to operate service and offer more frequent and reliable trip options in areas where bus routes are either difficult to operate, such as in suburban zones, or can be enhanced with multimodal options, as in the Downtown zone.

VIA Link’s Downtown/Little Runner zone will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The fare for VIA Link is the same as VIA Metropolitan Transit’s regular bus service, $1.30. The same low fares and discounts are available as regular VIA Metropolitan Transit services, including the U-Pass.

Customers can book a ride through the VIA Link app or by phone and pay using the VIA goMobile+ app, a VIA transit pass or cash. The Transit app also offers options to book complete trips, including a connecting bus or BCycle trip.