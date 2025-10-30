VIA Metropolitan Transit reopens renovated Randolph Transit Center

The renovated facility serves as the transfer point for VIA Link Randolph Zone and a drop-off/pickup location for VIAtrans customers.
Oct. 30, 2025
VIA Metropolitan Transit
The renovated Randolph Transit Center.  

VIA Metropolitan Transit’s (VIA) Randolph Transit Center reopened on Oct. 29 after one of the agency’s oldest transit hubs underwent reconstruction. 

VIA says the remodeled 4,200-square-foot building features an indoor air-conditioned waiting area, a full-service customer information center, restrooms, indoor Next-Bus information screens, free Wi-Fi, a phone-charging counter and phone-charging ports on the indoor seating. 

The exterior features outdoor waiting areas with seating and canopy covers at all five bus stops, phone-charging outlets, outdoor NextBus information screens, environmentally friendly landscaping, bike lockers and an art-in-transit installation. 

The Randolph Transit Center serves Northeast San Antonio and is the transfer point for VIA Link Randolph Zone and a drop-off/pickup location for VIAtrans customers. 

