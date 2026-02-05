Sound Transit breaks ground on Renton Transit Center project

Sound Transit has broken ground on the Renton Transit Center project, which will relocate and rebuild the center to better serve the regional Stride S1 line, local King County Metro services and the future RapidRide I Line.

The agency notes the center is a key component of the Stride S1 Bellevue to Burien line, which will offer service on double-decker electric buses running every 10 to 15 minutes, 17-plus hours a day. The agency says its Stride fleet will be Sound Transit’s first battery-electric fleet, and the first in the U.S. to use battery-electric technology for double-decker buses.

“Stride S1 will transform travel between Burien, Renton and Bellevue, allowing passengers to speed by traffic on 405 and seamlessly connect to local bus routes, Link light rail and the future RapidRide I and Stride S2 lines,” said Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine. “The new Renton Transit Center will not only be a hub for Stride, but an asset for Renton and the entire Central Puget Sound.”

S1 will run primarily in HOV and dedicated transit infrastructure, helping reduce travel times for trips between the East and South King County. The service will also provide easy connections to the 1 and 2 line light-rail stations in Bellevue and Tukwila, including a one-transfer ride through Tukwila International Boulevard Station for trips between the East Side and the airport. The new Renton Transit Center will feature eight bus bays, covered waiting areas and a new four-way signalized intersection to support bus operations.

“Today’s groundbreaking is an essential investment in Renton’s present and future as a regional hub at the crossroads between the Eastside and South King County,” said Renton City Councilmember and Sound Transit Board Member Ed Prince. “In 2028, riders will be able to enjoy direct, frequent, all day Stride bus rapid transit to Burien, Tukwila, Renton and Bellevue, including direct connections to light-rail stations at Tukwila International Boulevard Station and Bellevue Downtown Renton. This Stride station will center Renton as a hub for regional connectivity.”

According to King County Councilmember and Sound Transit Board Member Claudia Balducci, the groundbreaking “will truly knit our region together, bringing Renton the fast, reliable and green transit service it has long deserved. Stride’s battery‑electric double‑deckers, frequent service and upgraded stations will deliver a quiet, comfortable, convenient experience for riders. Today’s groundbreaking is a major step toward a fully-integrated transit network, and I’m excited to celebrate the ribbon cutting in 2028.”