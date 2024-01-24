Sound Transit’s Stride BRT to be part of new regional transportation system to improve I-405 commute

Sound Transit’s I-405 Stride bus rapid transit (BRT), in partnership with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be part of a new regional transportation system that will improve the commute along I-405, with buses running as often as every 10 minutes.

The I-405 Stride BRT project includes the S1 Line between Burien and Bellevue scheduled to open in 2028 and the S2 Line between Bellevue and Lynnwood scheduled to open in 2029. A third Stride BRT line between Shoreline and Bothell (S3) will also open in 2028. Stride S1 and S2 will use Express Toll Lanes (ETL) to help move past traffic.

Sound Transit is partnering with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Stride to add infrastructure to improve the commute along I-405.

Sound Transit has been working with WSDOT for more than 20 years to transform regional transportation. Stride, a voter-approved and tax-funded project part of the ST3 package, is a continuation of the partnership. Sound Transit distributes funds to WSDOT to build portions of the Stride system in conjunction with their own I-405 improvement projects. The WSDOT team leads the construction and communications.

WSDOT formed an I-405 Master Plan in 2002, which developed plans and funding for more than 150 projects to improve the travel experience. In partnership with WSDOT, Sound Transit aims to improve community safety, transit access and travel experience through a variety of transportation projects within the I-405 corridor: