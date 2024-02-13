Sound Transit orders 33 electric double decker buses from Alexander Dennis

Sound Transit has placed a firm order for 33 zero-emission Enviro500EV buses from NFI Group Inc.'s (NFI) subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited. The double deck buses for Sound Transit are scheduled for delivery in 2026 by Alexander Dennis Incorporated, the U.S. affiliate of Alexander Dennis, and will be built in the United States by Alexander Dennis’ partner Big Rig Manufacturing.

The order will be the introduction of Alexander Dennis’ electric bus technology to North America, following its launch in the UK and Asia-Pacific Region.

The electric buses will serve the new Stride bus rapid transit, which Sound Transit is developing along Interstate 405 to link communities north, east and south of Lake Washington to one another and to light-rail connections.

The buses combine the Voith Electrical Drive System with increased energy storage capacity and inductive opportunity charging, via Pennsylvania-based InductEV, on double deck buses to enhance range and operational performance.

“We are excited to once again be working with our long-standing customer Sound Transit in the Puget Sound region, who have selected our Enviro500EV with next-generation technology for their new Stride bus rapid transit service, said Stephen Walsh, vice president for Alexander Dennis in North America. “This award highlights the resurging demand for Alexander Dennis’ double deck buses in North America following the relaunch of Buy America compliant production with Big Rig Manufacturing. The order was placed after we completed extensive route mapping exercises in conjunction with Sound Transit, using automotive-grade modelling to fully understand the operational requirements. This ensures that the Enviro500EV will take Stride in their stride and give riders a smooth journey experience.”