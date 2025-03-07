IN: Kokomo's original streetcar barn demolished

A building tied to the city of Kokomo’s streetcar days has met the same fate as the mode of public transportation.

The demolition of the building at the northwest corner of East Sycamore and North Delphos streets began Tuesday. The brick building is owned by Fishers-based Turfdogs Lawn and Landscape, and the demolition is being paid by the company, city officials said.

This time last year, the city of Kokomo filed a local ordinance violation claim in Howard Superior Court 3 against the company regarding the building, the state of which has noticeably deteriorated over the last decade. In the last 10 years, the building’s roof had begun to collapse in on itself.

The claim was dismissed by the city before an initial hearing was held, though City Attorney T.J. Rethlake said the city and Turfdogs had “ancillary” discussions about the city’s desire to have the building demolished.

Turfdogs has been awarded the city’s annual large lawn care and maintenance contract.

The building, relegated to holding storage and soon to be just rubble and an empty lot, played a critical role in the city’s once-bustling electric streetcar service.

Built in 1891, the building was originally used to store the city’s streetcars when not in use, according to the Howard County Historical Society. Built alongside it was an electrical plant that powered the streetcar system, though that building is now long gone.

That same year, streetcars were introduced for public use after W.E. Avery and Frank E. Snow were granted a contract to build the streetcar system. By September 1891, 2.5 miles of track had been installed.

The mode of transportation proved popular as the automobile had not yet been invented.

According to the Historical Society, in 1901, the system had 450,000 annual riders. At its largest, the streetcar system had 11 miles of track and operated six cars, with the corner of Main and Sycamore streets being the busiest in the city because the streetcar tracks and the interurban lines intersected at that intersection.

The last streetcar in the city ran on Sunday, April 17, 1932.

© 2025 the Kokomo Tribune (Kokomo, Ind.).

Visit www.kokomotribune.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.