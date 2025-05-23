Calgary selects Onward to build new, affordable homes in transit-oriented development project 

The city of Calgary, Alberta, selected Onward to serve as the official housing developer for the Franklin Station Area Improvements project. The project brings new housing opportunities while supporting sustainable growth and better transit access.

“We’re building 350 new homes at Franklin Station — half of them affordable housing — thanks to our partnership with Onward,” said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “Franklin Station’s transit access and proximity to schools and essential services make it a model for what’s possible when we build communities, not just houses.”

The city says the Franklin Station Area Improvements project will provide new and existing residents with a more vibrant, mixed-use station area as they access Calgary's public transit network. Half of the homes are expected to be below market, with a selection of three-bedroom, family-oriented homes and universally accessible homes.

“We are honored to partner with the city on this transformative project,” said Onward CEO Martina Jileckova. “Building affordable homes near high-quality transit is about more than housing — it’s about creating inclusive communities where everyone can thrive. We are thrilled to be able to deliver homes that meet this essential need.”

The project was launched as part of the city’s Transit-Oriented Development Program to support Home Is Here: The City’s Housing Strategy.

“Transit-oriented communities support the city's efforts to increase housing supply, choice and affordability,” said Calgary Chief Housing Officer Reid Hendry. “We’re excited to partner with Onward to transform the Franklin Station area with hundreds of new homes, creating easy and convenient access to transit and improving quality of life for the Calgarians who will call it home.”