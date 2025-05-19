Amtrak making progress on repairs at Lancaster Station

Work is continuing on critical improvements and repairs at Amtrak’s Lancaster Station (LNC). The enhancements include many safety and efficiency upgrades advancing in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

“Amtrak is currently progressing several vital construction projects at Lancaster Station, including work to ensure the facility is in a state of good repair,” said Amtrak Vice President, Accessibility, Stations and Facilities Dr. David Handera. “We are working closely with our partners at PennDOT to modernize this iconic Lancaster landmark and enhance the overall customer travel experience.”

Some of the major station improvements include:

Replacing existing platforms and foundations.

Rehabilitating platform canopies.

Insulating the pedestrian overpass.

Resurfacing floors.

Replacing windows with historically accurate fenestrations.

Rehabilitating the historic baggage lift enclosure.

Repairing station windows and replacing door closers.

Replacing HVAC mechanical equipment.

Amtrak notes the south platform reconstruction was completed and returned to service in November 2024. The reconstruction of the north platform is ongoing, including the demolition of the existing structure and installation of foundations for the new platform. The new north platform is anticipated to return to service in January 2026 while all state of good repair work to the existing pedestrian overpass and station building will be complete by March 2026.

Amtrak is coordinating the work in tandem with PennDOT’s ongoing pedestrian bridge extension project, which is designed to provide connector access to a new parking lot on the north side of the station. This project is anticipated to be completed in fall 2026.

Additionally, as part of Amtrak’s on-going focus to provide a safe and secure experience for guests and employees, the Amtrak Police Department facilities at LNC are also being renovated. The work includes an upgraded processing area, evidence storage and canine room, as well as a refurbished historic storefront utilizing salvaged materials. This renovation will be completed this summer.

LNC is the second busiest Amtrak station in Pennsylvania and the 25th busiest in the U.S., serving 464,190 riders in fiscal year 2024, a 22 percent increase from the prior year. LNC opened in 1929 and today it is served by Keystone Service and Pennsylvanian trains, which are financed primarily through funds made available by PennDOT.

“I am delighted to see the improvements taking shape at the Lancaster Amtrak Station,” said Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace. “The station is a vital part of our community, and the renovations are making this station all the more welcoming to everyday passengers and those visiting Lancaster for the first time.”