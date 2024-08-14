New Oregon law to help prevent crime on TriMet systems

The state of Oregon is making a revision to a law on Sept. 1 that will make possession of small amounts of illicit drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine a crime again. The state’s previous law decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs. The change will make possession and use of hard drugs in public—including on TriMet buses and trains, as well as at TriMet stops, stations and transit centers—a misdemeanor offense.

While TriMet’s Code of Conduct already prohibits drug use, starting Sept. 1, law enforcement, including officers assigned to TriMet’s Transit Police Division, can cite individuals for drug possession, punishable by up to 180 days in jail. The new law, House Bill 4002, also gives counties the ability to offer deflection programs that mandate engagement with addiction services as an alternative to jail time.

The change is the first of two new drug laws. The second—taking effect Jan. 1, 2025—explicitly focuses on public transportation. That law, Senate Bill 1553, will classify the use of drugs on public transit buses and trains in Oregon as a Class A misdemeanor, the most serious of misdemeanors, punishable by up to 364 days in jail, a $6,250 fine or both.