The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has completed the installation of platform barriers at 200 subway stations, with the latest 18 barriers being completed at the 111 Street 7 station in Queens, N.Y.

The MTA began installing platform barriers in January 2024, and since that time, customer satisfaction with safety has increased roughly 10 percentage points, according to MTA Customers Count Survey results. The barriers are fabricated at New York City Transit’s (NYCT) Tiffany Shop in the Bronx and installed using in-house labor.

“New Yorkers deserve to feel safe and secure every time they ride the subway,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “Working with the MTA, we’ve implemented a plan to deliver real safety upgrades for riders: brighter lighting, security cameras on every subway car and now platform edge barriers at 200 subway stations. Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority, and these barriers provide peace of mind to riders waiting on crowded platforms. When something works, we scale it up, and that’s exactly what the MTA has done here.”

MTA began rehabilitating stations in November 2022, averaging about 50 station upgrades a year. NYCT aims to increase that pace in 2027. Station upgrades are completed while stations are already undergoing pre-planned outages. The authority says that while crews replaced stairs and the mezzanine roof and steel structures as part of the state of good repair project along the 7 Line, workers were able to complete the aesthetic and safety upgrades at 111 Street station.

“Riders tell us in every survey that safety is their number one priority – and 200 stations later, it’s clear we’ve been listening. It’s gratifying to see customer satisfaction climb alongside these improvements made possible by Gov. Hochul,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

At 111 Street 7 Station, the MTA notes crews scraped, primed and painted more than 7,000 square feet of ceilings, walls, fencing and exteriors, including more than 3,000 square feet of ceilings and walls in the mezzanine, more than 2,000 square feet of thru-spans and 400 square feet of fencing and gates. Crews also installed 900 linear feet of LED rope lighting and cleaned or repaired existing LED fixtures to make the station brighter and safer, as well as 80 square feet of vinyl composition flooring and 10 square feet of concrete flooring were replaced throughout the station.

“Using in-house labor and talent the subways team has expanded platform barriers to 200 stations, helping customers feel safer during their commutes, and I’m thrilled to have hit a new milestone of 200 stations improved with deep cleanings, fresh coats of paint and better lighting. I look forward to reaching even more stations next year," said NYCT President Demetrius Crichlow.