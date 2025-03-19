MTA upgrades lighting at 250 subway stations.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) crews have replaced fluorescent light fixtures with LED lights at 250 stations across the subway system ahead of the original year-end target. The project is part of a New York City (NYC) Transit initiative to convert more than 150,000 fluorescent light fixtures by mid-2026.

When complete, MTA says the project will generate an estimated $5.9 million in annual recurring energy and material cost savings. The LED lights will brighten subway platforms and mezzanines, increasing safety systemwide and enhancing the customer experience. According to the authority, the new LED light fixtures will also provide greater illumination for 15,000 security cameras in the subway system, creating more detailed images for the New York Police Department to use when necessary.

“In just one year, we have converted over half of our stations to brighter and more efficient LED lights, reducing costs, slashing emissions and improving the customer experience,” said NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow. “These lights make our customers feel safer, and with brighter stations, the images on our security cameras are clearer and more helpful when needed.”

“Switching to LED lighting makes our stations safer and enhances the customer experience, both top priorities of the MTA,” said MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara. “Millions of New Yorkers and thousands of transit workers spend at least part of their day in one of our stations and making them feel safe is our goal every minute of every day.”

MTA says installing the LED light fixtures in subway stations has the agency on pace to save $1.6 million this year. On top of that, 77 percent of the subway fleet has been converted to LED lights for an additional savings of $1 million. According to the authority, LED installations in air condition-powered tunnels will save them another $2.3 million. In total, the LED conversion will save nearly $5 million this year, with further savings coming as other tunnel and station conversions are completed.

The project began in January 2024 at the Bergen Street F, G station and was completed most recently at 5 Ave. 59 St. N, R, W and Prince Street R, W. The project follows in the footsteps of the authority’s Revive Program, which includes station-wide repairs, enhancements and deep cleanings across the subway system.