Over 50 new protective platform barriers installed in MTA subway stations

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed protective platform edge barriers at 56 subway stations, putting the authority on track to install barriers at over 100 subway stations by the end of the year.

MTA notes this directive is part of a larger set of initiatives New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in her State of the State address to protect subway riders and workers.

“New Yorkers’ safety will always be my number one priority, and customers need to both feel and be secure every time they ride the subway,” Hochul said. “At my direction, the MTA has ramped up the installation of protective platform barriers, building on their efforts to brighten stations with LED lighting and equip every subway car with security cameras. Transit crime is down in 2025, and these efforts will make the subway system safer for everyone.”

The MTA says it continues to , with overall major crimes dropping by three percent from the same period last year and by almost 10 percent when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“Under Gov. Hochul’s leadership, we’re making investments to ensure that our system not only is safe but — equally important — feels safe to riders,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “With new platform barriers, MTA’s thousands of new security cameras, increased deployments from the [New York Police Department] and 10 percent less crime before COVID, it’s no wonder customer satisfaction has risen dramatically this year.”

New York City Transit (NYCT) President Demetrius Crichlow added, “Customers are telling us platform barriers make them feel safer and they want to see more of them. Thanks to Gov. Hochul’s support, we’re getting barriers into stations quickly with more than 50 already installed and over 50 more on the way by the end of the year. I’m proud of the NYC Transit team for the incredible work they’re doing in-house to build and install barriers and look forward to keeping up the momentum.”

Recent customer surveys have shown that 59 percent of riders wanted the installation of protective platform barriers throughout the system, including 88 percent of riders over the age of 65. A majority of respondents have also noted that they believe the presence of platform barriers in the station makes them feel safer and believe the barriers will protect against falls on to the tracks.

Platform barriers are built and installed using in-house NYCT labor with in-house machinery in a NYCT facility, resulting in lower costs and a faster installation timeline.

The selection of stations for the installation process prioritizes feasibility, including stations with standard car-stopping positions in segments of the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, F, M and L trains. Among these train lines, stations with higher ridership levels and island platforms are prioritized.