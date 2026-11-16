Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has launched Operation Access, a 90-day initiative the agency says will bring a visible uniformed presence to key rail stations, improve fare compliance and support a safer, more welcoming experience for customers across the light-rail system.

During the 90 days, riders will see DART Police officers, Fare Enforcement Officers and Transit Security Officers across the system. As part of the initiative, all customers boarding at Pearl/Arts District Station and West End Station will pass through barriers and participate in mandatory fare validation before boarding.

The agency notes the effort is designed to improve safety and increase fare compliance while helping DART better understand how customers move through the system as the agency evaluates a future fare-gated system.

"At its core, Operation Access is about creating the transit experience our riders deserve," said DART Chief of Police Charles Cato. "When customers see a consistent security presence, know that fares are being checked and feel confident that everyone is following the same rules, it creates a safer and more comfortable environment for everyone. This first phase allows us to deliver those benefits immediately while gathering the information we need to plan for the future."

According to DART, customers using Pearl/Arts District and West End stations may experience brief delays during peak travel periods as fare inspections are conducted. DART says it has designed the process to move riders through checkpoints efficiently and any additional wait times are expected to be minimal.

The agency notes that in addition to the downtown locations, uniformed enforcement teams will be positioned at Bachman, Forest Lane, LBJ/Skillman, MLK Jr. and 8th & Corinth stations, which all serve as critical entry and exit points for customers traveling to and from downtown. DART says that by placing officers and security personnel at these locations, it creates a continuous presence along key rail corridors, providing visibility and support and code of conduct and fare compliance for riders throughout their journey.

The agency says the information gathered during Operation Access will help determine how fare-gated access could be implemented more broadly across the light-rail system in the future.

"Operation Access allows us to take meaningful action today while planning responsibly for tomorrow," said DART President and CEO Nathaniel Ford. "We're making the system safer and improving fare compliance right now, and at the same time we're collecting critical data that will help shape the next generation of rail security and customer experience at DART."