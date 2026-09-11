DART to begin two-phase security initiative across light-rail system

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is advancing a major new security initiative focused on strengthening safety, increasing fare compliance and enforcing its Rider Code of Conduct across the light-rail system.

The first phase, Operation Access, is expected to begin in late fall and continue for 90 days, initially focusing on Bachman, MLK Jr., Forest Lane, 8th & Corinth and White Rock stations. DART notes the locations were selected based on incident data and their ability to provide coverage across rail lines entering and exiting downtown Dallas.

A controlled access pilot will be introduced at specific stations, with the goal being to simulate a fare-gated system at the stations with the highest rates of fare evasion.

“Safety is fundamental to everything we do at DART,” said DART Interim President and CEO David Leininger. “Operation Access significantly increases our visible security presence while allowing us to gather the data necessary to determine what works and where we need to invest next. Every customer should be able to ride DART safely, comfortably and with confidence.”

Teams consisting of DART Police Officers, Fare Enforcement Officers and Transit Security Officers will conduct fare inspections and Code of Conduct enforcement at designated control points and aboard trains, with the goal to establish zero tolerance for fare evasion at the highest-incident locations while reinforcing expectations for safe and respectful behavior throughout the system.

“We have reduced crime against persons this year by 21%, but any crime on our system is unacceptable,” said DART Board Chair Randall Bryant. “The DART Board approved $35 million for a camera system overhaul and improved cleaning and another $32 million for diversion programs to reduce repeat offenders on the system. Operation Access builds on those investments by putting resources where the data tells us they are needed most.”

DART will use the 90-day demonstration to gather data and evaluate enforcement; staffing, passenger flow and technology needs to help shape future security investments.

The second phase will be briefed to the DART Board on Oct. 13 and will include a comprehensive review of the feasibility of fare gating rail platforms, placing a uniformed security resource in the first car of every train and potential modifications to DART’s fare policy, Rider Code of Conduct and related policies.

The new initiative follows a $24.6 million investment the agency made in November 2025 to improve security and cleanliness across the system.