KC Streetcar launches See Say app to help report rider safety concerns

The Kansas City Streetcar Authority (KC Streetcar) has launched a new rider safety and incident reporting system, giving riders a fast, discreet and reliable way to report issues on board or at a streetcar stop at any time.

The See Say app, compatible with any smart phone, allows riders to quickly submit reports and photos related to safety concerns, maintenance issues or general comments. Riders can also access the reporting platform by text or online.

KC Streetcar notes that while riders should continue to call 911 in the event of an emergency, the See Say platform provides an additional tool for quickly reporting non-emergency concerns directly to KC Streetcar staff. Once a report is received and the dispatcher gathers the necessary information, KC Streetcar security personnel or maintenance staff can be directed to the location.

“The more information riders can provide — including photos, the location, type of concern and details about what they are seeing—the faster our team can assess the situation and dispatch the appropriate response,” said KC Streetcar Executive Director Tom Gerend.

KC Streetcar says that since the Main Street Extension opening in October 2025 and the Riverfront Extension opening in May 2026, the KC Streetcar security team has more than doubled in size. Average daily ridership for the KC Streetcar was 13,531 passenger trips per day in June of 2026, increasing from 4,160 passenger trips per day before the Main Street Extension was completed.

“It’s important that we continue improving the rider experience and provide additional tools to help keep the system safe, welcoming, clean and responsive,” Gerend said. “The See Say app gives riders simple and discreet ways to communicate concerns directly with our team while also helping our operations and security staff respond more quickly and accurately.”