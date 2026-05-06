Denver RTD-PD launch new safety initiative to increase officer presence, customer support

Denver Regional Transportation District’s (RTD) Transit Police Department (RTD-PD) launched a new safety initiative to increase officer presence and provide more customer support across the transit system. According to the agency, the Bus and Rail Impact Team (BRIT) deploys RTD-PD officers to locations identified through security-related data to conduct focused patrols and support high-volume event security.

BRIT patrols are over and above those already occurring within the district. The agency experienced a series of three copper wire thefts along the G Line the week of April 20, followed by others on April 30 and May 4. Denver RTD Chief of Police and Emergency Management Steve Martingano noted BRIT patrols will be conducted on varying days and times in locations where thefts are occurring to improve officer visibility, help deter criminal activity and support customer and employee safety.

RTD-PD Commander Jonathan Holloway, who oversees the team, said BRIT’s deployment areas are reviewed and adjusted regularly.

“BRIT targets high-incident areas identified by data, operator feedback and ridership trends to address locations with recurring trespassing or disorderly conduct issues as well as peak ridership times,” Holloway said. “While the additional focused patrols are early into the program, by focusing on hot spots, riding key routes and responding rapidly to priority calls, the team helps disrupt illegal activity and improve the safety of operators and customers.”

The agency notes the BRIT will also support police operations with local partner law enforcement agencies. BRIT consists of five members of the RTD-PD: a sergeant, corporal and three officers selected based on their ability to balance engagement, enforcement and rapid response. The officers also are committed to data-driven policing and collaborative problem solving. Later this spring, Denver RTD notes customers may see BRIT officers patrolling on bicycles that were donated to the department.

RTD-PD to launch fare task forces

RTD-PD also will introduce two task forces dedicated to fare enforcement on May 10. Officers will conduct fare checks and educate customers about fare options and the agency’s customer code of conduct. While the agency will continue to employ contracted security officers assigned to fare enforcement, Denver RTD is reducing the number of contracted personnel to support fare checks since RTD-PD has grown to 102 officers and is budgeted to have 118 officers on board in 2026.

Security-related metrics

Over the past year, the agency has seen reduced reports of criminal activity and behavior. In 2025, Denver RTD recorded an 18% average monthly decrease in security-related calls, which include graffiti, unattended bags, welfare checks and other safety concerns. Customer reports of illicit drug activity decreased 48% in 2025 compared to 2024.

The agency also conducted more than five million fare checks on light rail and commuter rail vehicles last year to support fare equity and to directly engage with customers. The agency notes it receives about one security-related report for every 2,000 boardings.

Denver RTD’s civilian Impact Team continues customer support

Denver RTD launched a separate Impact Team in June 2024 composed of trained employee volunteers outside RTD-PD who will continue to provide face-to-face customer support. Civilian Impact Team volunteers help customers navigate the transit system by providing real-time service updates, guidance on the MyRide app and offer support during peak travel periods. The team operates separately from BRIT and focuses exclusively on customer service and community engagement.