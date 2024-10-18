Copper wire thefts continue to plague Denver RTD’s light-rail system.

Denver Regional Transit District (RTD) says it continues to report multiple cases of copper wire theft near track signals, switches and rail crossings. Since April 2024, the Denver RTD Police Department (RTD-PD) has responded to 21 incidents of copper wire theft across the light-rail network, resulting in an estimated loss of approximately $110,000. In each instance, the theft of wire has temporarily disrupted rail services until the wires could be replaced.

The agency notes that while the thefts appear to involve multiple people, one suspect has been arrested following an investigation. The recent arrest marks a significant step forward in the agency’s ongoing efforts to address and prevent the crimes. The agency is also following up on additional leads in close collaboration with area law enforcement agencies.

Denver RTD’s copper wires provide connections to a low-voltage system that powers signals at rail crossings, as well as high-voltage circuits that energize trains through the overhead wires. According to the agency, most of the recent thefts have occurred overnight, with thefts taking place at different locations across the system’s 120 miles of track.

The agency says the copper wire thefts resemble a similar trend that disrupted Denver RTD’s rail services in 2022. Following a spike in copper wire thefts at that time, the agency implemented additional methods to discourage would-be thieves.

Denver RTD started embedding the copper wire in railroad crossties, installing wooden covers, and greasing the wires to make them less valuable. The agency notes the demand for copper has created a market for thieves to target critical infrastructure around the world. In the U.S. and Canada, Denver RTD notes multiple transit agencies have also recently reported an increase in copper wire thefts, resulting in service disruptions.

The agency is asking customers and the community to report any suspicious behavior they may observe on or near the system’s tracks. Anonymous or discreet tips can be shared using Denver RTD’s Transit Watch app.