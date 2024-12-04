Government of Ontario to invest C$758 million to help TTC purchase 55 new trains for Line 2 Subway

The government of Ontario is investing C$758 million (US$538.7 million) to help the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) purchase 55 new trains for the Line 2 subway, which is a 26-kilometer (16.2-mile) subway line connecting residents from Etobicoke to Scarborough, Ontario. The investment is a result of the New Deal for Toronto, which was reached in 2023 and was conditional on the government of Ontario meeting its financial commitment to support the project.

“It’s nearly 12 months to the day that the government of Ontario reached a historic deal with the city of Toronto to help ensure the city’s long-term financial stability,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “Toronto is the economic hub of Canada and we need all levels of government working together to ensure the city has the critical transit infrastructure it needs to grow for the future. After months of uncertainty, we are pleased to see the federal government step up.”

The government of Ontario notes the current 30-year-old Line 2 trains are nearing the end of their expected life, which would significantly increase costs to maintain safety if they continue in operation.

“Ontario is working with all levels of government to continue delivering solutions that help us build reliable transit and fight gridlock in our province’s largest economic driver,” said Ontario Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy. “Paired with our new deal with the city of Toronto, this major new transit investment is going to ensure the continued growth of Ontario’s entire economy while directly impacting the lives of workers and families.”

“This is an excellent day for TTC riders and the result of months of negotiations across all governments,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “The new deal with the province and today’s announcement of federal funding unlocks a key commitment from Ontario to get 55 new subway cars ordered and prepare Line 2 to welcome future riders. By partnering and funding one third each, it shows how we can work together to keep people moving.”

The New Deal for Toronto includes up to C$1.2 billion (US$853 million) in support from the government of Ontario during the next 10 years for public transit, including C$330 million (US$234.6 million) over three years in operating funding for the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit (LRT) and the Finch West LRT and C$300 million (US$213.3 million) in one-time funding for subways and transit safety, recovery and sustainability.

The government of Ontario is carrying out the largest subway expansion in Canadian history, spending nearly C$70 billion (US$49.8 billion) during the next 10 years to build the Ontario Line, Yonge North Subway Extension, Scarborough Subway Extension and Eglinton Crosstown West Extension.