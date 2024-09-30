Infrastructure Ontario, Metrolinx issue RFP for Eglinton Crosstown West Extension Stations, Rail and Systems contract

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Stations, Rail and Systems (SRS) package for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension (ECWE). Three teams have been prequalified and invited to bid on the package, which is being delivered using a progressive design-build delivery model.

Teams were selected based on criteria identified in the Request for Qualifications process that began in March 2024, which included their design and construction experience, as well as their financial capacity to deliver a project of this size and complexity.

The following teams and their prime team members were invited to respond to the RFP:

Integrated Transit Partners

Applicant Leads: Sacyr Canada Inc., NGE Contracting Inc. and Siemens Mobility Limited.

Sacyr Canada Inc., NGE Contracting Inc. and Siemens Mobility Limited. Primary Design Team Members: Siemens Mobility Limited., Hatch Ltd. Egis Canada Ltd. and Weston Williamson Partners Ltd.

Siemens Mobility Limited., Hatch Ltd. Egis Canada Ltd. and Weston Williamson Partners Ltd. Primary Construction Team Members: NGE Contracting Inc., SacRyr Canada Inc. and Siemens Mobility Limited.

Trillium Rail Partners

Applicant Leads: Amico Major Projects Inc., Alberici Constructors, Ltd. and Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc.

Amico Major Projects Inc., Alberici Constructors, Ltd. and Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc. Primary Design Team Members: WSP Canada Inc.

WSP Canada Inc. Primary Construction Team Members: Amico Major Projects Inc., Alberici Constructors, Ltd. and Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc.

WestEx Transit Solutions

Applicant Leads: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc, AtkinsRéalis Major Projects Inc., Pomerleau Major Projects Inc. and Dragados Canada, Inc.

Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc, AtkinsRéalis Major Projects Inc., Pomerleau Major Projects Inc. and Dragados Canada, Inc. Primary Design Team Members: AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc. and Arcadis Professional Services.

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc. and Arcadis Professional Services. Primary Construction Team Members: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc, AtkinsRéalis Major Projects Inc., Pomerleau Major Projects Inc and Dragados Canada, Inc.

Teams will begin preparing proposals that detail how they will deliver the work. Proposals will be evaluated by IO and Metrolinx and a team will be selected to sign a Development and Master Construction Agreement (DMCA) to begin working collaboratively with Metrolinx through the development phase, expected to start in summer 2025. Once the development phase is completed, Metrolinx will have the option to sign a contract with the successful team.

The SRS contract includes design and construction of all stations and emergency exit buildings along the extension, fitting the tunnels and elevated guideway with track and signals and installing and commissioning communications, ventilation and other support systems for the new line. The contract also includes utility work, road modifications along Eglinton Avenue West to accommodate construction, and changes at Mount Dennis Station that will help connect the extension to future Eglinton Crosstown light-rail transit service.

The 9.2-kilometer (5.72-mile) ECWE is being delivered through various Public-Private-Partnership, progressive design-build and traditional procurement contracts, which are being staggered to support their successful delivery. The ECWE project consists of four major packages of work: