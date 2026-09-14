Stadler to provide technical onsite support for CapMetro's Red Line rail service

The Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) and Stadler have agreed to a five-year contract that will see Stadler provide technical onsite support for the 10 GTW diesel-powered articulated multiple unit vehicles currently in operation on CapMetro Red Line rail service. The Stadler fleet has been carrying passengers since the launch of the rail service in 2010.

The contract begins in 2027 and includes two one-year option periods that could extend the partnership through 2034. Stadler will establish a dedicated local service team of three to provide onsite technical support, engineering expertise, spare parts management, training and obsolescence support. Through the agreement, Stadler can provide original equipment manufacturer expertise.

In addition, Stadler will support CapMetro in managing obsolescence topics, helping to identify replacement solutions for aging components and ensuring the long-term availability of critical spare parts.

"With this agreement we are building on our long-standing relationship with CapMetro," said Stadler North America President and CEO Martin Ritter. "Together with CapMetro, we are focused on providing the reliable service that Austin riders expect and deserve while helping maximize the performance and longevity of the fleet."

The CapMetro agreement adds to Stadler's growing list of transit agencies it is working with in Texas. Dallas Area Rapid Transit is using Stadler trains on its Silver Line and in 2024, the company agreed to a contract with Trinity Metro to add four new DMU FLIRT vehicles to its TEXRail fleet.