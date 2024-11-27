Trinity Metro to add four new Stadler DMU FLIRT vehicles to its TEXRail fleet

Trinity Metro is adding four new Stadler DMU FLIRT vehicles to its TEXRail fleet, with delivery expected in 2027. The fleet expansion comes as the agency increases midday train service to 30-minute intervals, doubling frequency and enhancing convenience for riders.

“TEXRail’s remarkable success underscores its vital role in North Texas’ transportation network,” said Trinity Metro President and CEO Rich Andreski. “This fleet expansion builds on that success as we work toward creating a world-class transportation system that not only meets the needs of today, but also drives innovation, economic growth and connectivity for the future.”

The new trains will complement the original TEXRail FLIRT fleet, which was assembled under the Buy America Act and put into service in 2019.

“Demand for TEXRail continues to rise and these new train sets will enable us to maintain high service standards while accommodating more riders,” said Trinity Metro Vice President of Rail Reed Lanham. “With the recent service enhancements and the upcoming extension to the Medical District, we’re focused on providing an exceptional experience for our customers.”

Trinity Metro notes the Stadler DMU FLIRT vehicles are designed to deliver consistent performance in diverse climates worldwide. The original TEXRail fleet was the first U.S.-based project for Stadler US.

“We have a strong partnership with Trinity Metro that goes back to 2016. The TEXRail project was the first project Stadler US got to assemble on U.S. soil from start to finish,” said Stadler U.S. CEO Martin Ritter. “We’re honored that Trinity Metro has placed their trust in us once again to expand their current fleet of Stadler vehicles even further.”