City of Edmonton inks contract for more high-floor light-rail vehicles

The city of Edmonton, Alberta, has announced that it will purchase eight more high-floor light rail vehicles (LRVs) from Hyundai Rotem Company (HRC) to support the Metro Line Northwest Phase 1 and Capital Line South Phase 1 expansion projects. These new LRVs will replace the Siemens U2 LRVs that have been in service in Edmonton for more than 45 years.

The city awarded a contract to HRC for the purchase of 32 high-floor LRVs following a competitive international procurement process that concluded in December 2025. The original procurement and contract included an option to purchase supplementary LRVs. This additional purchase brings the total order to 40 high-floor LRVs.

“We had a great opportunity to achieve economies of scale by purchasing additional light- rail vehicles for the city’s high-floor LRT system,” said Edmonton LRT Expansion and Renewal Branch Manager Bruce Ferguson. “These additional vehicles will provide reliability for Edmontonians who use the Capital Line and Metro Line for years to come.”

Design and manufacturing of the vehicles are scheduled to begin later this year, with delivery expected between 2029 and 2030.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to supply additional LRVs and remain committed to delivering high-quality vehicles on schedule to enhance the transportation convenience of Edmonton’s citizens,” said HRC Project Manager CS Kim.

Phase 1 of the Metro Northwest was completed a year ahead of schedule and under budget, with phase two in the land acquisition stage. The Capital South Phase 1 project currently sits in the Design/Build phase, with 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles) of LRT extension under construction from Century Park to the Heritage Valley Transit Center, including an LRT underpass, two new bridges and two new stations.