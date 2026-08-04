City of Edmonton inks contract for more high-floor light-rail vehicles

The new contract adds eight more vehicles to the city’s order with Hyundai Rotem Company.
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Aug. 4, 2026
2 min read
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An illuminated blue and white Edmonton Transit Service 'ETS' logo sign mounted on a dark reflective metal panel.

The new contract adds eight more cars to the transit system's inital order for the expansion phases.

The city of Edmonton, Alberta, has announced that it will purchase eight more high-floor light rail vehicles (LRVs) from Hyundai Rotem Company (HRC) to support the Metro Line Northwest Phase 1 and Capital Line South Phase 1 expansion projects. These new LRVs will replace the Siemens U2 LRVs that have been in service in Edmonton for more than 45 years.

The city awarded a contract to HRC for the purchase of 32 high-floor LRVs following a competitive international procurement process that concluded in December 2025. The original procurement and contract included an option to purchase supplementary LRVs. This additional purchase brings the total order to 40 high-floor LRVs.

“We had a great opportunity to achieve economies of scale by purchasing additional light- rail vehicles for the city’s high-floor LRT system,” said Edmonton LRT Expansion and Renewal Branch Manager Bruce Ferguson. “These additional vehicles will provide reliability for Edmontonians who use the Capital Line and Metro Line for years to come.”

Design and manufacturing of the vehicles are scheduled to begin later this year, with delivery expected between 2029 and 2030.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to supply additional LRVs and remain committed to delivering high-quality vehicles on schedule to enhance the transportation convenience of Edmonton’s citizens,” said HRC Project Manager CS Kim.

Phase 1 of the Metro Northwest was completed a year ahead of schedule and under budget, with phase two in the land acquisition stage. The Capital South Phase 1 project currently sits in the Design/Build phase, with 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles) of LRT extension under construction from Century Park to the Heritage Valley Transit Center, including an LRT underpass, two new bridges and two new stations.

About the Author

Noah Kolenda
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Noah Kolenda

Associate Editor

Noah Kolenda is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a master’s degree in health and science reporting. Kolenda also specialized in data journalism, harnessing the power of Open Data projects to cover green transportation in major U.S. cities. Currently, he is an associate editor for Mass Transit magazine, where he aims to fuse his skills in data reporting with his experience covering national policymaking and political money to deliver engaging, future-focused transit content.

Prior to his position with Mass Transit, Kolenda interned with multiple Washington, D.C.-based publications, where he delivered data-driven reporting on once-in-a-generation political moments, runaway corporate lobbying spending and unnoticed election records.

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