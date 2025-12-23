City of Edmonton names Hyundai Rotem Company as preferred proponent for high-floor LRVs

The city of Edmonton, Alberta, has named Hyundai Rotem Company as its preferred proponent to supply high-floor light-rail vehicles (LRVs) for use on the Capital and Metro lines.

“We’re pleased to be moving to the next step in the procurement process for the light-rail vehicles the city needs to maintain and expand its transit service,” said Edmonton Branch Manager, LRT Expansion and Renewal, Bruce Ferguson. “We look forward to working with Hyundai Rotem Company to deliver this crucial infrastructure to support Edmonton’s growth to a city of two million people.”

The city says design and manufacturing of 40 high-floor LRVs is anticipated to begin in 2026, with vehicles arriving in 2029 and 2030. The vehicles will replace the city’s fleet of 37 Siemens U2 vehicles, which are near the end of their service life. Additional vehicles are being procured to accommodate service growth for the Capital Line South Extension and Metro Line Northwest Extension. The city is aiming to award the contract in early 2026.