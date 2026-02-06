City of Edmonton, HRC, strike contract for high-floor LRV order

The city of Edmonton, Alberta, has purchased the high-floor light-rail vehicles (LRV) required for the Metro Line Northwest Phase 1 and Capital Line South Phase 1 expansion projects. The purchase also allows the city to replace its current stock of Siemens U2 LRVs that have been in operation for more than 45 years.

The contract for the LRVs has been awarded to Hyundai Rotem Company (HRC). The design and manufacturing of the 32 vehicles is expected to begin later this year, with delivery anticipated in 2029 and 2030.

“The city requires new light rail vehicles for Edmonton’s expanding LRT network to move people quickly and efficiently,” said Deputy City Manager of Integrated Infrastructure Services Sara Nichols. “We’re pleased to be working with HRC to support Edmonton’s growth to a city of two million people.”

The city notes it followed a rigorous, fair and competitive international procurement process. Three shortlisted proponents submitted competitive bids, and HRC received the highest combined score.

“We are deeply grateful to the city of Edmonton for choosing Hyundai Rotem once again,” said HRC CEO Yong-Bae Lee. “The Edmonton high-floor LRV project goes beyond a simple vehicle supply contract, as we recognize it as a core transportation infrastructure initiative that will connect Edmontonians. Accordingly, HRC is committed to delivering high-quality vehicles on schedule in order to contribute to the future of sustainable transportation in Edmonton.”

The city and HRC have worked together in the past, contracting in 2021 with the city of Edmonton to deliver 46 low-floor LRVs for the Valley Line West project.