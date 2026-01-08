MTA selects Wabtec to deliver more R255 hybrid battery-diesel work locomotives

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has selected Wabtec Corporation to deliver R255 hybrid battery-diesel work locomotives to New York. The $386 million follow-on order comes after MTA placed an order with Wabtec for the hybrid locomotives in 2020 to replace a fleet of diesel-only locomotives built in the 1960s and 70s. The company delivered the initial hybrids in May and June 2024, which then underwent a series of tests on New York City Transit’s subway. The locomotives went into service last year.

“The success of the R255 hybrid locomotive is a tribute to the strong working relationship between Wabtec and the MTA,” said Wabtec Vice President of Engineering Alan Hamilton. “Our collaboration positioned this locomotive as the ideal solution to maintain the subway system efficiently and reliably.”

The expanded agreement includes both locomotives and spare parts. Wabtec will build the R255s at its design and development center in Erie, Pa., with deliveries scheduled to start in 2027. The locomotives will replace aging equipment, offering enhanced reliability and operational efficiency while contributing to improved air quality across the network.

According to Wabtec, the locomotive benefits the MTA’s maintenance crews by improving the working conditions, especially in the tunnels, as they can eliminate emissions by utilizing battery power during subway construction, maintenance and repairs, especially during extended periods at a work site. The approximately 500-kwh locomotives can work in battery-only mode within confined work zones for several hours and can move work trains when the third rail power is deenergized.

Wabtec notes the locomotive also features advanced capabilities that further empower the maintenance crews and support their day-to-day work. Each R255 has cameras and video recorders to capture images of the track, lineside assets and signaling equipment across the network. They also feature onboard diagnostics to support smart maintenance practices.