Wabtec R255 Hybrid Battery-Diesel Work Locomotives now MTA approved for maintenance operations

The Wabtec R255 Hybrid Battery-Diesel Work Locomotives have been reviewed and approved for maintenance operations by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) for use across its subway network. The new additions to the maintenance fleet will reduce diesel emissions by using battery power while conducting work in the tunnels.

“These hybrid work locomotives will enable the MTA to realize its ambitious capital plan to improve subway operations by replacing an aging fleet and improving reliability,” said Wabtec Vice President of Engineering Alan Hamilton. “It also supports a cleaner subway system for their commuters and employees, as well as a reduction in fuel consumption.”

The MTA placed an order with Wabtec for the hybrid locomotives in 2020 to replace a fleet of diesel-only locomotives built in the 1960s and 70s. The company delivered the initial hybrids in May and June 2024, which then underwent a series of tests on New York City Transit’s subway. The comprehensive acceptance tests focused on safety, performance, interoperability and reliability, including a capstone performance test of two hybrid locomotives operating with a full train load of maintenance cars over the Manhattan Bridge.

“The success and strong performance in the testing are a testament to our collaborative effort with the MTA to design and build the hybrid locomotives,” Hamilton said. “These locomotives are tailored to the unique needs of MTA’s subway maintenance operations. The hybrids feature ruggedized battery pack technology designed for the demanding rail environment. This solution provides the MTA with the flexibility and features to conduct the maintenance work efficiently and sustainably.”

Wabtec notes the R255 hybrid locomotive can reduce – and under some circumstances eliminate – fuel emissions during subway construction, maintenance and repairs, especially during extended periods at a work site. The approximately 500-kwh locomotives can work in “battery only” mode within confined work zones for up to eight hours. The batteries also can move work trains that must operate at job sites where third rail power is removed for safety.

According to Wabtec, the locomotive is equipped with external and internal cameras, as well as a digital video recorder to capture images of the track, lineside assets and signaling equipment across the network. It also features onboard monitoring and diagnostics systems to support preventative and condition-based maintenance of the fleet.