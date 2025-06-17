WMATA begins automatic train operation on entire rail system

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) entire rail system is now utilizing automatic train operation (ATO) after being rolled out on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines. ATO launched on the Red Line six months ago.

This development marks the first full return to ATO since 2009. The full rollout followed internal training and testing and concurrence from the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission. Since the December 2024 implementation, WMATA says there have been no safety issues or red signal violations for trains operating in ATO.

“This is a major milestone for [WMATA], and it has been a long time coming. I want to thank the team for their dedication and commitment to making this happen,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “This is a win for customers and staff who will experience safer, more reliable rides. Meanwhile, [WMATA] is saving money as ATO is more cost efficient.”

Along with the return to ATO, WMATA is also returning to the original speed of the system, up to 75 mph. Several outer portions of the Blue, Orange and Silver lines will see speed increases from 55 mph to 65 or 75 mph in some stretches.

Starting June 22, WMATA says it will reduce end-to-end travel times by about three minutes on all three lines. The Yellow and Green lines, which began using ATO in May, will also see decreased travel times of one to two minutes.

Based on analysis of several months of successful ATO operation in passenger service, WMATA notes end-to-end Red Line travel times have been reduced by a total of eight minutes. The agency says it is continuously monitoring the performance of ATO, and additional time savings on the Blue, Orange, Silver, Yellow and Green lines may be incorporated later this year.

"[WMATA’s] full restoration of automatic train operations after 16 years is a transformative achievement," said WMATA Board Chair Valerie Santos. "This advancement drives critical improvements in operations, efficiency, system safety, and the customer experience. It positions [WMATA] firmly on the path to delivering the world-class transit system our region demands. The board is unwavering in its commitment to advancing every improvement that elevates [WMATA’s] safety, service and performance."