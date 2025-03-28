MBTA opens Walpole Station as accessible commuter rail location

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened Walpole Station as an accessible commuter rail location on March 31.

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to building a statewide public transportation system that expands access and equity for all,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Investments in capital improvements, like making stations ADA accessible, are critical to that mission. We’re proud that the MBTA has completed the Walpole station upgrade, removing barriers to getting on and off trains. We’re moving faster and smarter than ever to make public transportation more accessible—and we look forward to advancing design and construction plans at more stations across the commonwealth.”

“Walpole Station will be the fourth commuter rail station the MBTA has upgraded in the last six weeks, alongside Wellesley Square, West Medford and Franklin stations,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “I applaud the MBTA team for developing and implementing this creative solution to provide vital accessibility upgrades to more stations for our riders across our system.”

The MBTA installed freestanding mini-high platforms on top of the existing inaccessible inbound and outbound platforms. The agency says the upgrade not only provides access for riders with disabilities and older adults, but it also results in better service for everyone, including those traveling with strollers or luggage.

The MBTA has secured full funding for the design and construction of similar accessibility upgrades at more stations including but not limited to Concord, Wyoming Hill, Endicott and Lincoln.

Upgrading various stations with freestanding mini-high platforms across the commuter rail network is a critical part of the MBTA’s larger goal of providing true system-wide accessibility.