MBTA to begin installments of new mini-high station platforms

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is replacing the current station platforms at the West Medford, Franklin and Walpole stations with new mini-high platforms by the end of the month. The MBTA says its West Medford Station will be completed on March 10, with the Franklin Station projected to be completed on March 17 and Walpole Station on March 31.

The MBTA is installing freestanding mini-high platforms on top of the existing inaccessible inbound and outbound platforms. The agency notes the new mini-high platform will offer stair-free, level boarding for riders, increasing accessibility at the station. The MBTA says these upgrades not only provide much-needed access for riders with disabilities and older adults, but it also results in better service for everyone, including those traveling with strollers, luggage and/or bikes.

"If we want more people riding public transportation and reduced congestion on our roadways, we have to make sure people can access the T,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. “Whether you're a person with disabilities, a senior or a mother pushing a stroller, these upgrades will make sure you won't have trouble boarding the train in your community. We're proud to be supporting General Manager Eng and the MBTA's efforts to make stations more accessible for all of our residents."

The MBTA says these freestanding platforms can be constructed relatively quickly and affordably while the agency continues to pursue a funding strategy for longer-term station upgrades including full high-level platforms. The MBTA notes it has secured full funding for the design and construction of similar accessibility upgrades at more stations including but not limited to Concord, Wyoming Hill, Endicott and Lincoln.

Last month, the agency announced its Wellesley Square Station became Wellesley's first commuter rail stop with accessible platforms thanks to the addition of these freestanding mini-high platforms.

“The Healey Driscoll Administration is focused on building a transportation network which works for residents now and for the future,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “These mini-high platforms are small projects at specific stations; however, they demonstrate our priority to make investments that give all individuals access to the MBTA system. Transportation is an ecosystem. The physical environment at every station needs to serve every individual, regardless of their physical abilities.”