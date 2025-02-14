MBTA opens first accessible commuter rail station

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has opened Wellesley Square Station. The station is the town of Wellesley’s first accessible commuter rail location. The station features freestanding mini high platforms on top of the existing inaccessible inbound and outbound platforms, as well as improvements to various paths of travel and the installation of new signage.

"Our administration is committed to making public transportation more safe, reliable and accessible for all Massachusetts residents and visitors," said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. "We're excited for the MBTA to open Wellesley’s first ADA accessible commuter rail stop, and we're grateful for the strong leadership of Whip Clark to make this possible."

“Accessibility improvements are vital to our aim of achieving transportation equity," said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We are actively taking steps to advance capital projects to make the commuter rail more inclusive for all travelers and value the partnership of advocates and local leaders who elevate the voices of individuals with mobility challenges.”

In addition to the Wellesley Square Station upgrades, MBTA will be completing similar work in the coming months on the West Medford, Franklin and Walpole stations. The authority has secured full funding for the design and construction of similar accessibility upgrades at more stations including but not limited to Concord, Wyoming Hill, Endicott and Lincoln.

“I’m proud of the teams at the MBTA for their innovative solution-oriented mindset that enabled us to deliver long needed accessibility to Wellesley that significantly improve access to public transportation for residents with disabilities,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Thank you to [Democratic] Whip [Katherine] Clark for securing the necessary funding that made this possible for local families like the Fahey and O’Hanlon that have long advocated for these essential changes. Under the leadership of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, we are focused on delivering meaningful results for the public, making mass transportation available to all that rely on us. This is just the beginning as we deliver accessibility improvements across our network. The public deserves access to public transportation, and we’re excited to be expanding our reach in Wellesley.”

MBTA notes the accessibility improvements across the commuter rail are an important component of the MBTA’s overarching goal of providing true system-wide accessibility. During the past decade, the authority has achieved the following accessibility initiatives:

Constructed over 75 new elevators, with an additional 55 in the pipeline.

Advanced upgrades across the Green Line stations, including at the historic Symphony Station.

Implemented new trainings for frontline employees focused on how to provide accessible service.

Purchased new accessible subway cars to be added across multiple lines.

Added 1,000 buses with front door ramps for accessible boarding to its fleet.

The MBTA says it is currently in the process of rolling out an indoor wayfinding technology for blind/low vision users.