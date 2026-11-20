Traveling between Pittsburgh and New York City via train just got a little bit easier.

On Wednesday, state officials, including Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), celebrated the launch of a second daily round trip of the Pennsylvanian train service between Pittsburgh and New York, doubling service on the 444-mile route.

Amtrak’s Pennsylvanian operates daily between Pittsburgh and New York City, and makes stops in Pennsylvania in Greensburg, Latrobe, Johnstown, Altoona, Tyrone, Huntingdon, Lewistown, Harrisburg, Elizabethtown, Lancaster, Paoli, and Philadelphia. It also stops in Trenton and Newark, New Jersey.

The Pennsylvanian also connects in Pittsburgh with the Floridian train, to and from Cleveland, Toledo, Chicago and intermediate points.

Customers traveling aboard the Pennsylvanian can choose between coach and business class seating. Free Wi-Fi, café service, checked baggage, and train-side checked bicycle service is available.

The total run time for the route is about nine and a half hours, according to Amtrak’s website.

Trains depart New York for Pittsburgh at 5:50 a.m. and 12:25 p.m.

Trains depart Pittsburgh for New York at 7:10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The state secured $143.6 million in federal passenger rail funding to help complete infrastructure and safety improvements. The state has also invested more than $80 million in funding into the rail expansion.

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