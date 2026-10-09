PA: 'Significant economic impact': Second Amtrak Pennsylvanian passenger train to begin service Nov. 18

A second daily Amtrak Pennsylvanian passenger train between Pittsburgh and New York City, with stops in Johnstown, is scheduled to begin service Nov. 18.

The official announcement was made Tuesday at the Johnstown Train Station, 47 Walnut St., downtown Johnstown.

Currently, the eastbound Pennsylvanian leaves Pittsburgh at 7:30 a.m., then stops in Johnstown at 9:02 a.m., Harrisburg at 12:55 p.m. and New York City at 4:50 p.m., according to a search of Amtrak’s online ticketing service.

The 444-mile westbound route goes from New York City ( 10:02 a.m.) to Harrisburg ( 2:36 p.m.) to Johnstown ( 6:15 p.m.) to Pittsburgh ( 8:05 p.m.).

That schedule will be done away with.

The yet-to-be-officially-announced new times will be, according to an informal search for post- Nov. 18 tickets at Amtrak’s website:

New York City, 5:50 a.m.; Harrisburg, 9:39 a.m.; Johnstown, 1:21 p.m.; Pittsburgh, 3:14 p.m.

New York City, 12:25 p.m.; Harrisburg, 4:25 p.m.; Johnstown, 8:05 p.m.; Pittsburgh, 9:54 p.m.

Pittsburgh, 7:10 a.m.; Johnstown, 8:42 a.m.; Harrisburg, 12:35 p.m.; New York City, 4:43 p.m.

Pittsburgh, 1:00 p.m.; Johnstown, 2:32 p.m.; Harrisburg, 6:23 p.m.; New York City, 10:25 p.m.

“The significance of these additional trains should not be understated,” Amtrak board member Robert Gleason, a Westmont resident, said.

“These additional Pennsylvanians will have a significant economic impact on this entire region. It will connect Johnstown and the region to the rest of the country in a way that we have not seen since the 1950s.”

Finalizing plans for the new train came after years of intergovernmental discussions, funding acquisitions and construction work to make the new line possible.

“Today would not have happened without that advocacy over those many years,” Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll said.

Pennsylvania Senate Majority Whip Wayne Langerholc Jr., R- Richland Township, said the new train “has been long in the making.” He added: “It was kind of all just coming together at the right time when it needed to happen.”

Proponents of adding the new Pennsylvanian contend that it will provide an economic boost to the area by giving people another way to travel for work and leisure.

“This is momentum,” Cambria Regional Chamber President and CEO Amy Bradley said. “This is Johnstown being connected, being accessible. This is Johnstown changing and Johnstown being open for business.”

Cambria County Commissioner Keith Rager said the additional train can help Johnstown grow as a bedroom community for Pittsburgh.

“This is much more than transportation,” Rager said. “It is a key to growing our economy, growing our downtown.

“We shouldn’t look at a passenger rail simply as transportation. We can see that it is an engine to grow our region and our economy.”

Western Pennsylvanians for Passenger Rail President Mark Spada predicted that “there will be tremendous ridership” for the second train.

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