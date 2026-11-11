OH: No formal commitment yet for Amtrak’s Pennsylvanian extension to Cleveland

Cleveland passenger rail advocates want to bring daytime Amtrak service to the city by extending an existing train route from Pittsburgh.

But Ohio’s August 2025 rail plan shows the proposed extension wasn’t advancing through a federal passenger rail development program or through Amtrak.

A review of subsequent official records through Nov. 4, 2026, found no later formal development commitment.

As cleveland.com previously reported, the proposal could give travelers another option beyond the four Amtrak trains that currently stop in Cleveland during overnight and early morning hours.

Here are five takeaways.

1. The proposed extension hasn’t entered formal development

The proposal would extend Amtrak’s Pennsylvanian, which currently runs between New York City and Pittsburgh, west to Cleveland.

One existing round trip would continue beyond Pittsburgh, giving Cleveland passengers daytime service.

But Ohio’s August 2025 rail plan lists the extension among passenger rail proposals that weren’t being advanced through the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development Program, known as Corridor ID, or by Amtrak.

A review of later federal, state and Amtrak records through Nov. 4 found no formal commitment to develop the extension.

That doesn’t mean the proposal is impractical or couldn’t advance through another arrangement. It means the examined records don’t establish that formal development had begun.

2. Four Ohio-related rail proposals received federal support

The Federal Railroad Administration selected four Ohio-related proposals for its Corridor ID program, which provides funding for early planning and engineering.

They include:

Cleveland- Columbus- Dayton- Cincinnati passenger service.

Cleveland- Toledo- Detroit passenger service.

Chicago- Fort Wayne- Columbus- Pittsburgh service.

Increasing Amtrak’s Cardinal service from three days a week to daily.

The first two are sponsored by the Ohio Rail Development Commission.

The proposed Pennsylvanian extension wasn’t selected.

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency also submitted proposals to increase service on existing long-distance Amtrak routes through Cleveland, but those weren’t selected either.

3. Cleveland’s existing Amtrak trains arrive mostly overnight

Four Amtrak trains currently stop in Cleveland between roughly 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

They operate on the Lake Shore Limited and Floridian routes, connecting Cleveland with cities including Chicago, New York, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

Extending the Pennsylvanian from Pittsburgh could provide more convenient daytime arrival and departure times.

But the proposal would still need a workable schedule, enough train equipment, railroad operating agreements and funding before service could begin.

4. Existing tracks don’t eliminate the need for major investments

Pennsylvania is investing more than $200 million in improvements to support a second daily Pennsylvanian round trip between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh.

The project required an agreement with Norfolk Southern, which owns the tracks. The additional service is scheduled to begin Nov. 18, 2026.

That investment isn’t an estimate for extending the train to Cleveland.

Any Pittsburgh-to- Cleveland extension would require its own evaluation of track capacity, infrastructure, equipment and operating costs.

A formal Service Development Plan would identify the improvements needed, estimate construction and operating expenses, establish responsibilities and determine possible funding sources.

5. The extension needs a formal development commitment

Amtrak has encouraged Ohio to consider improving existing passenger rail routes.

During discussions documented in the state’s rail plan, an Amtrak representative suggested looking at relatively straightforward changes, including extending current trains. The representative also warned that obtaining additional equipment can take considerable time.

But that recommendation wasn’t an approval of the Pennsylvanian extension.

Advocates are also promoting a separate Great Lakes Limited proposal connecting Detroit, Cleveland, Buffalo and New York City. That remains an advocacy proposal in the records examined.

For daytime Pennsylvanian service to move forward, Amtrak, a state transportation agency or another qualified sponsor would need to commit to developing the extension.

That would begin the work of determining how the train would operate, what improvements it would require and how much it would cost.

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC.

Visit cleveland.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.