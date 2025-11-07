Amtrak, PennDOT complete reconstruction of Lancaster Station north platform

Amtrak, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), has completed the reconstruction of the North Platform at Lancaster Station. The station now offers a new, fully accessible high-level platform. The north platform has returned to service ahead of schedule.

“With the completion of the north platform, Lancaster Station now features two fully accessible high-level platforms—marking a significant milestone in our commitment to a safer, more convenient and inclusive travel experience for all passengers,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President of Strategy and Planning Jennifer Mitchell. “Thanks to the commitment of our project teams and partners, we’re proud to deliver critical infrastructure improvements ahead of schedule.”

PennDOT Secretary Mike Caroll says the “Upgrades to the Lancaster station will make it more modern and accessible,” while noting that “passenger rail is critical to Pennsylvania’s transportation network, and PennDOT is proud of our investments to improve it in Lancaster and beyond.”

Project highlights include:

North platform

Service resumed on Nov. 7 after being closed for 10 months of construction.

Existing platform and foundations were demolished.

New foundations and platform panels were constructed.

Canopy structure and the baggage building were rehabilitated.

Exterior and interior stairwells were rehabilitated.

Reprofiled track for improved boarding/alighting; new overhead catenary system installed.

South platform

Reconstructed and returned to service in November 2024.

Pedestrian Overpass

A new roof was installed.

Carpet was removed and terrazzo flooring repaired.

Window were replaced with historically accurate replacements.

Insulation was added to reduce condensation and improve climate efficiency.

Station Building

Windows and the main entrance door were rehabilitated.

HVAC pump was upgraded and received valve replacements.

Structural repairs made to concrete walls.

Brick was selectively repointed.

The designer for the project is GFT Infrastructure, Inc. Wohlsen Construction Co. provided general contractor services.

Amtrak worked in tandem with PennDOT’s ongoing pedestrian bridge extension project designed to provide connector access to a new parking lot on the north side of the station. This project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026.

The Lancaster Station marks the second busiest Amtrak station in Pennsylvania and the 25th busiest in the U.S., serving 464,190 customers in fiscal year 2024, a 22% increase from the prior year.