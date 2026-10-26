FTA awards Broward County Commuter Rail South project $164 million in CIG funds

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is awarding the Broward County Commuter Rail South project $164 million in funds through the Capital Investment Grants (CIG) program. With the project now in the Engineering phase, the funding will allow Broward County Transit to able to begin investing in engineering activities, demolition and utility relocation, property acquisition and other non-construction costs, including procurement of specialized equipment and materials.

Once complete, the project will extend commuter rail service 10.5 miles from Aventura in Miami-Dade County to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. FTA Acting Deputy Administrator Matthew Cahill notes the project will "help connect South Floridians to essential services such as healthcare, education and employment centers.”

“Our Federal Transit team has worked at the speed of Trump to help Florida’s Broward County Commuter Rail South move this critical infrastructure project to the next stage,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. "The milestone means the Sunshine State is one step closer to building a new commuter line that will deliver another affordable, safe and efficient way for Florida families to get where they need to go.”