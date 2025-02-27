Broward County Transit advances BCR North project

Broward County Transit (BCT) has advanced the Broward Commuter Rail (BCR) North project. The project is part of the county's PREMO plan and is set to improve accessibility, reduce congestion and connect communities along the Florida East Coast Railway corridor.

BCR North is a 15.5-mile corridor with proposed stations in Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach. BCT says the project aims to support economic growth, enhance commuting options and create a more sustainable future for Broward County residents. The project will integrate with existing transit systems in the area, including Brightline and Tri-Rail.

BCT hosted two public meetings, with one in-person and another virtually to present the project's vision and hear directly from residents. At the meetings, the agency notes residents shared valuable input on the project's impact, station locations and integration with existing infrastructure.

"Bringing commuter rail to northern Broward County is a game-changer for our residents and workforce," said BCT CEO and General Manager Coree Cuff Lonergan. "BCR North is about more than just transportation, it's about expanding opportunities, improving connectivity and enhancing the quality of life for our community. Hearing from our residents ensures we are building a system that meets their needs."