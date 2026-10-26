CO: Go, go, CoCo: For commuter convenience, for the environment, for our future! (Opinion)

The two of us have been at this transit thing a long time … and despite the many years of frustration and disappointment we’ve experienced in bringing commuter rail service to our region, we’re urging a “yes” vote on Ballot Issue 7A or the Front Range Passenger Rail District.

Better stated: Go, go, CoCo!

To understand how we’ve arrived at this support position, you should know the journey we’ve travelled. Audrey has been fighting in the trenches to address Boulder County’s transit needs for more than 15 years as Executive Director of the transportation management organization, Commuting Solutions. John served as a Regional Transportation District Board Director for six years, and he now leads the Boulder Chamber and Boulder’s TMO, Transportation Connections.

Along the way, both of us have fought successful battles to secure critical transit investment for Boulder County. When funding for the U.S. 36 bus rapid transit system was at risk, we worked with leaders from across the region to cobble together a public-private partnership to keep it on track. Similarly, we had to pull together a coalition that fought for additional federal investment, which is driving improvements along the Diagonal Highway. This is aside from the regular battles we’ve fought to save important bus routes and the EcoPass.

The point is that securing transit service for Boulder County in the face of the dysfunction and disregard we can experience within our regional transportation structure is the product of determined collaboration, strategic action and vigilance. Such are the circumstances as we ask voters to approve Ballot Issue 7A.

Out of the ashes of the failed effort to secure RTD’s promised Northwest Rail line comes the Front Range Passenger Rail District. Formed for the sole purpose of delivering commuter rail service across the Front Range, the Rail District has secured sufficient funds from a combination of federal, state and RTD resources to run a skeletal starter-service beginning in 2029. This initial service will provide three daily trips between Boulder and Denver during rush-hour commute periods. Great, but completely insufficient!

Commuter rail will never live up to workforce and resident expectations if we can’t deliver on the full promise of Front Range rail service, per the buildout of the CoCO system. That includes multiple trips throughout the day, special service for Broncos games and other events, and travel connections from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs and Pueblo. That is what Ballot Issue 7A is committed to delivering for our region.

Aside from the travel convenience, full buildout of the CoCo system is essential to achieving our region’s transit goals. CoCo is expected to generate roughly 1.27 million passenger trips annually. The vast majority of these trips will replace commuter and resident travel via automobile. Our analysis estimates that this mode shift could eliminate approximately 30.7 million vehicle miles of driving each year, providing significant traffic relief and greenhouse gas reductions.

But there is the reasonable question: Why now?

Take it from us, the road to this opportunity for build out of our commuter rail system has been rough and tumble. It took aligning local government interests along the CoCo corridor, getting price commitments from Burlington-Northern and having the full backing of Governor Polis. Each of these conditions entailed its own strategic efforts that will be difficult to replicate for many years to come. Further, costs will only continue to escalate, and the fickle nature of our railroad partners leaves any current arrangement susceptible to renegotiation. Now is the time!

And we’ll close with a little anecdote that provides more context for the vehemence of our advocacy for CoCo and Ballot Issue 7A. The original 1860s plan for the intercontinental railroad was to bypass Denver and head straight toward Cheyenne. Echoing sentiments that resonate across the ages, then Colorado Territorial Governor John Evans declared that “Colorado without railroads is comparatively worthless.” No, we don’t expect CoCo to immediately transform our regional commute and travel patterns. History tells us, though, how important the connectivity that only dedicated rail service offers is to our future economic and community vitality.

It’s with both reflection on this history and our own experience fighting to arrive at this unique moment in time that we urge you to vote “yes” on Ballot Issue 7A. Passage of Ballot Issue 7A will correct the failure to meet past rail service commitments to Boulder County. It will provide a new convenient transit service for our region. And future generations will thank us for protecting Boulder County’s commuter rail access to other commercial and residential hubs.

Let’s go, go, CoCo!

John Tayer is the Boulder Chamber President & CEO (the Boulder Chamber houses Boulder Chamber Transportation Connections). Audrey DeBarros is the Executive Director of Commuting Solutions.

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