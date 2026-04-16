Colorado Connector selected as name of future Front Range passenger rail service

With almost 26,000 votes cast by Coloradans, the future Front Range passenger rail service got its name: The Colorado Connector (CoCo).

The naming contest invited residents statewide to help choose the name of the express intercity train that’s being designed to connect communities along the Front Range beginning in 2029.

“The Colorado Connector reflects exactly what this train is about: bringing communities together and creating a faster, cleaner and more convenient way to travel across our state,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. “Nearly 26,000 Coloradans stepped up to help name this train, and that level of participation shows just how excited people are about finally delivering modern passenger rail along the Front Range.”

According to the state, the name is intended to highlight the train’s central purpose: linking communities, expanding mobility and making travel between cities along the Front Range easier. Leaders say the name also reflects a broader vision for the future of transportation in Colorado—one built on connection, accessibility and shared opportunity.

“This name reflects both the communities this train will connect and the promise of the service we’re building for them,” said Front Range Passenger Rail District General Manager Sal Pace. “After years of planning and study, we are seeing real momentum – bringing us closer to a train Coloradans will be able to ride in just a few years.”

The district says it launched the Name the Train campaign to encourage broad public participation as planning for Front Range passenger rail continues. Residents were invited not only to vote, but also to share videos explaining their choice and encouraging others to participate. The district notes outreach efforts generated strong engagement across the state and helped build public awareness of the project.