Colorado Connector selected as name of future Front Range passenger rail service

The name was selected after a state-wide awareness campaign that culminated in a name vote.
Related To: 
April 16, 2026
2 min read
The Colorado Governor
Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks at a podium bearing the State of Colorado seal at an outdoor transit station platform, announcing the name of the Front Range Passenger Rail's new express train. Supporters standing behind him hold signs reading 'Say hello to CoCo — FRPR's new train has a name!' and 'Coloradans have chosen a name! Meet CoCo,' describing CoCo (Colorado Connector) as an express train. A large canopy structure and high-rise building are visible in the background.

The name was selected with more than 36% of the vote and will brand the Front Range transit line.

With almost 26,000 votes cast by Coloradans, the future Front Range passenger rail service got its name: The Colorado Connector (CoCo)

The naming contest invited residents statewide to help choose the name of the express intercity train that’s being designed to connect communities along the Front Range beginning in 2029.

“The Colorado Connector reflects exactly what this train is about: bringing communities together and creating a faster, cleaner and more convenient way to travel across our state,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. “Nearly 26,000 Coloradans stepped up to help name this train, and that level of participation shows just how excited people are about finally delivering modern passenger rail along the Front Range.” 

According to the state, the name is intended to highlight the train’s central purpose: linking communities, expanding mobility and making travel between cities along the Front Range easier. Leaders say the name also reflects a broader vision for the future of transportation in Colorado—one built on connection, accessibility and shared opportunity.

“This name reflects both the communities this train will connect and the promise of the service we’re building for them,” said Front Range Passenger Rail District General Manager Sal Pace. “After years of planning and study, we are seeing real momentum – bringing us closer to a train Coloradans will be able to ride in just a few years.” 

The district says it launched the Name the Train campaign to encourage broad public participation as planning for Front Range passenger rail continues. Residents were invited not only to vote, but also to share videos explaining their choice and encouraging others to participate. The district notes outreach efforts generated strong engagement across the state and helped build public awareness of the project. 

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

CTDOT awards contracts to help complete station renovations, TOD project
Nominations now closed for 2025 class of 40 Under 40
40 Under 40
Sponsored