Front Range Passenger Rail District Board of Directors approves continuation of planning of launch of intercity passenger rail service

The Front Range Passenger Rail District Board of Directors have approved the district to continue planning and service modeling for the launch of intercity passenger rail service from Fort Collins to Pueblo, Colo., including completion of the formal Service Development Plan, before seeking voter approval of sales tax funding in the district’s 13 counties in 2026.

“About 5 million people live and work on the Front Range and in the next 25 years, 3 million more are expected to join them,” said Chris Nevitt, Front Range Passenger Rail District Board chair. “Today, the case is clear for the benefits of safe, reliable, convenient passenger rail service connecting our dynamic Front Range cities. As fiscal stewards, we want to take every opportunity to lower costs, quantify value and reduce uncertainty before we come to the voters for their support and approval to deliver the train.”

Front Range Passenger Rail service is expected to go into operation within the next 10 years, beginning with three trains per day between Denver and Fort Collins along the Northwest Rail corridor. Service between Denver and Pueblo is expected to begin after that. Ultimately, six roundtrip trains per day will connect Front Range Coloradans to each other and to work or appointments, sporting or cultural events, to fun family destinations like the National Western Stock Show or Colorado State Fair or for weekend visits home from Colorado’s Front Range college and university campuses.

“Poll results show that a majority of voters in Colorado support a sales tax to fund intercity rail service connecting Front Range communities,” said Andy Karsian, Front Range Passenger Rail District general manager. “We believe voter support will grow as we continue to demonstrate the strength and rigor of the financial plan, collaborate with local governments for the nine station locations and engage with stakeholders. Going to the ballot in 2026 allows for the necessary time needed to accomplish this.”

During the next year, the district will complete its Service Development Plan, an in-depth technical study of routes, stations, infrastructure, operations, costs and financing, ultimately culminating in a preliminary service plan. The plan will help answer questions such as:

What train routes, stops, frequency, fares and amenities will deliver the level of service that community members want?

What infrastructure work and financial support are needed, when and where?

How can existing rail infrastructure, community partnerships and transit connections – like light rail or bus systems, pedestrian walkways or bicycle lanes – help create a passenger train service people are excited to ride?

Completion of the Service Development Plan is required for one of several sources of federal funding the district plans to tap, along with state funding resulting from bills passed by the Colorado General Assembly this past session. Local funding, such as sales tax revenue, is required to access certain federal sources of matching funds and is necessary to ensure the project’s viability and sustainability.