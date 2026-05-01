Caltrain unveils 2025 Triennial Survey results

Results from Caltrain’s 2025 Triennial Survey showed consistently high reviews for the faster and more frequent electrified Caltrain and revealed a third of Caltrain riders are new to the system.

The survey showed that commute trips still make up the majority of ridership, with most riders getting on board two to three days a week, reflecting hybrid work schedules. According to the survey, two-thirds of Caltrain riders have access to a car while 37% of Caltrain riders are considered low-income.

Caltrain notes customer satisfaction is up, with the current schedule being rated 4.1 out of 5, up from 3.7 in 2022. On-time performance has gone from 3.9 to 4.4, and the overall Caltrain experience is now rated 4.5 over 4.1 in the last survey.

The survey showed that 33% of Caltrain riders walk to their origin station while 18% take transit, 17% use active transportation like bikes and scooters, 17% are dropped off via car or ride share and 16% drive and park at their station. The survey also shows growing use of Clipper, with 86% of respondents using it to pay fares, as paper ticket usage has fallen off.

San Francisco Station remains the most popular station for both boardings (28%) and departures (19%). The other stations are spread throughout the three counties Caltrain serves, with Palo Alto (9%), San Jose Diridon (8%), Redwood City and Mountain View (5%) and Millbrae and Hillsdale (4%) in the lead for boardings and San Jose Diridon (11%), Palo Alto (10%), Mountain View and Sunnyvale (7%) and Redwood City (6%) leading for departures.

Caltrain received 3,622 responses over a four-week period last fall, with a margin of error of +/- 1.47%, representing a 69% response rate.